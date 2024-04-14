JFRD Engineer Heath J. O’Shea dies on job after 20 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heath J. O’Shea, a devoted community member, caring father, and wonderful friend, passed away at the age of 44.

Engineer O’Shea suffered a medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 54 on Friday night. He passed away early on Saturday morning, according to JFRD.

Union President of Jacksonville Association Firefighters Kelly Dobson said, “When you hear something about one of your brothers like this, it sets you back.”

Dobson stated that he had known O’Shea for several years and recalled the day O’Shea was hired into the department.

“Just a very easy-going person who did a great job,” Dobson reflected.

Dobson tells Action News Jax O’Shea Started to have chest pain Friday night at work and died from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. leaving his wife and children behind.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Sudden cardiac deaths or cardiac conditions regularly account for the largest share of on-duty firefighter deaths.

At station 54, you can see the American flag at half post in honor of O’Shea. Dobson says O’Shea will not be forgotten. A picture of him will be hung on the wall.

Dobson said, “It’s going to be a tough week for us. Our department has done very well in responding to such as this. We had a couple of these in the past couple of years.”

Dobson said O’Shea’s body will be transported tomorrow at 10:30 am from Memorial Hospital to Hardage-Giggens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Normandy.

