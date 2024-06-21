JFRD says one seriously injured in fire on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said one person is seriously injured and 15 others displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Confederate Point Road.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to find out more details and how those displaced are being helped.

This is a developing story.

