JFRD: Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash at Monument Road in East Arlington

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has alerted the public to a crash at Monument Road and Derringer Road.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, JFRD posted on X (formally known as Twitter) that crews were working a crash involving a car vs. motorcycle. It was said to involve serious injuries.

If you are driving in the area expect delays.

If more information is released this story will be updated.

