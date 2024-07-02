JHS and THE PLAYERS team up to keep pets safe this July 4th with tips and discounted adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As July 4th approaches, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is partnering with THE PLAYERS Championship to share information for pet owners on how to keep dogs and cats safe and calm during celebrations. Additionally, they are offering reduced-cost adoptions throughout the weekend to help connect pets with new, loving homes.

Dogs and cats can experience an increased amount of fear, anxiety, and stress on holidays where fireworks are part of the celebration. Studies have shown that nearly half of all dogs are frightened by fireworks.

To help pet owners, JHS has provided several tips to ensure that pets feel safe and get through the night with minimal stress:

Prepare Your Pet and Home

Making sure your pet feels secure at home is crucial during noisy holidays. Provide them with soft, cozy blankets and a toy or other enrichment to keep them busy. For added relief, draw curtains and close windows to reduce noise and light triggers. Rewarding calm behavior and offering reassurance through a soft-spoken tone and gentle pets can also help.

Ensure your pet is microchipped and that your contact information is up-to-date in case your pet becomes fearful and runs away. JHS recommends signing up for Petco Love Lost, a free reunification tool for pet owners.

Keep Your Pet Inside

Pets are easily scared of loud noises like fireworks. Attending fireworks events on Independence Day can cause unnecessary stress for your dog and increase the chance they may run off and become lost. If you are attending a July 4th event, leave your pet at home in their safe spot.

Consider Anxiety-Aiding Tools

Some pets need extra help to stay calm during noisy events. Compression jackets, CBD treats, or anxiety medication prescribed by a veterinarian can be beneficial for anxiety-prone pets. If you think your pet could benefit from anti-anxiety medicines, talk to your veterinarian.

Keep Your Pet Hydrated and Fed

Increased noise or lights can prevent your pet from leaving their comfort spot to eat or drink. Fear on an empty stomach can worsen your pet’s reaction to fireworks, so keep the snacks coming.

Increase Activity and Enrichment Before the Holiday

Giving your pet an active day can make it easier for them to rest at night during fireworks festivities. Take them out for walks before the sun goes down, explore new places, have extra playtime, or go on a beach day. Enrichment activities such as slow feeders, Kongs, or towels with treats can also help your pet work off energy.

Adoption Event

For those without pets, now is the perfect time to consider adding one to your family. THE PLAYERS is hosting a $20 adoption event at JHS from July 4 - 7.

Additional reduced-cost adoption events will take place throughout July. Keep an eye on JHS’s upcoming events page for adoption specials.

