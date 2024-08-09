JIA food court, Club JAX closing for construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The food court and Club JAX at Jacksonville International Airport are closing as part of the construction process for Concourse B.

On Aug. 12, construction walls will go up around the area. Crews will then start demoing.

According to JIA, Concourse B will have six additional travel gates after construction is complete.

There will also be new food and lounge options for fliers.

