John Legend celebrating 20 years of “Get Lifted” with St. Augustine concert

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer and producer John Legend will be making his way to the Ancient City this year.

Live Nation announced the “Get Lifted” tour Tuesday, which will make two stops in Florida and another in Georgia.

The shows celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album, one of nine that he has created over the course of his career.

Legend is one of only 19 people in the coveted “EGOT” club, meaning he’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award.

John Legend will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on October 28th.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 28th.

The concert will begin at 7:30 P.M.

When tickets are available, you'll be able to purchase them

If you can’t make it to the St. Augustine show, he will be in Hollywood, Florida on October 26th and Atlanta on October 24th.

