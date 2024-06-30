Joint law enforcement operation in Virginia and Florida captures two homicide suspects

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — In a multi-agency operation, Florida law enforcement successfully apprehended two homicide suspects from Virginia, demonstrating the power of swift and coordinated police work.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and the Virginia State Police captured two homicide suspects connected with a homicide that occurred in Lee County, Virginia.

According to an officially released statement, on Monday, June 24, investigators with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office received critical information regarding a homicide in Lee County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police investigators had issued a warrant for Christopher N. “Nick” Holeman on charges of homicide and had traced him to Suwannee County. Using advanced analytical data, SCSO investigators discovered that Holeman was in Columbia County. SCSO promptly coordinated with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and together, the CCSO and SCSO located and arrested Holeman.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Virginia State Police reached out again to SCSO, informing them of a second suspect connected to the homicide case who was also believed to be in Suwannee County. Once more, using sophisticated technology and analytical data, SCSO investigators successfully located and arrested Amos “Leebo” Hall in O’Brien, Florida.

This collaborative effort between the CCSO and SCSO resulted in the apprehension of two extremely violent suspects and showcased the efficiency of their working relationship.

Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “The apprehension of these dangerous suspects highlights the importance of cooperative partnerships between our local agencies. Our surrounding sheriffs have a special relationship and are always working together to help each other out when needed. Seeing our agencies collaborate to capture these out-of-state fugitives makes me proud, and I commend Sheriff St. John’s team as well as ours for a job well done. All of our citizens are safer because of these arrests.”

Sheriff Sam St. John of Suwannee County added, “The success of this mission is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our investigators and the support from our colleagues in Columbia County and Virginia State Police. We will continue to work together to uphold justice and safety for all.”

