JSO: 3 teens arrested days after car crashes into Jacksonville mattress store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says three teenagers are behind the crash that destroyed a local family’s furniture store over the weekend.

Action News Jax first reported Monday evening that a car slammed into Furniture Mattress Depot on Dunn Avenue, leaving the family-owned business badly damaged.

Now, JSO says an 18-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 12-year-old have been arrested.

Investigators say the group stole the car before crashing it into the store early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video showed the moment the car hit the building, then caught fire as three people ran away.

The crash shattered glass, destroyed merchandise, and left the small business with thousands of dollars in damage.

On Monday night, officers heard what they believed was a gunshot and saw three young men running from a nearby home.

Police say they matched the description of the suspects seen on camera.

After interviewing them, investigators confirmed they were the same trio involved in Sunday’s crash.

All three are now facing felony charges.

