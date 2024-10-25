JSO: 38 people arrested for school threats since Aug. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have arrested 38 people in Duval County in connection to school threats since Aug. 1, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The people were threatening to harm students, teachers, and staff at area public, private, and charter schools. Of those arrested, JSO said 37 were minors from 10 to 17.

JSO arrested 23 individuals, and Duval County School Police arrested 15.

In the past week and a half, officers arrested four minors for making school-related threats.

JSO is not releasing their identities, but Action New Jax has reached out to find out which schools the students attended.

The police want to remind the community that there is a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school threats.

