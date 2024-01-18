Local

JSO announced arrest made in fatal 2020 Atlantic Beach stabbing

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Randy was arrested for murder in a 2020 stabbing death in Atlantic Beach.

Randy was arrested for murder in a 2020 stabbing death in Atlantic Beach.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — On Mon., Oct. 12, 2020, Atlantic Beach Police responded to a home in the area of 700 Redfin Dr. after calls came in about a home invasion robbery. Not long after, neighbors woke up to police tape surrounding a portion of their Atlantic Beach neighborhood. A 43-year-old man was found stabbed to death.

Action News Jax broke this story in 2020 and said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office thought that foul play was suspected.

“It appears he was stabbed several times. We’re treating this as an active homicide investigation,” Sgt. Adam Blinn with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Fast forward to Thursday and JSO announced that there had been an arrest made in the case.

JSO said that as the homicide investigation progressed, evidence was collected and evaluated. Witnesses were also interviewed that were related to murder.

Just after three years of work, detectives were able to identify a person of interest. Police identified the suspect as Hudson Mose Rady, 23.

On Thur., Jan. 18., JSO said Rady had been arrested for murder in the death of the victim.

