JSO: Arrests have been made in Christmas Eve shooting that left a 55-year-old man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two men are facing murder charges following the shooting of a 55-year-old man on Christmas Eve in 2025. Amen Mathis and Gregory Woods were arrested in connection to the killing of Kenneth Lockhart.

Action News Jax previously reported that JSO officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Lockhart on the side of a business with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries before he could receive medical attention.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives used surveillance footage from the area to identify the suspects.

The video showed 55-year-old Lockhart in an argument with two men. According to investigators, the footage then showed the two men shooting Lockhart multiple times before they fled the scene on foot.

Detectives quickly identified 38-year-old Mathis as one of the men in the surveillance video. He was arrested early Christmas morning, December 25, 2025, just hours after the shooting occurred.

The investigation then continued for several weeks as authorities worked to locate the second suspect.

On January 28, 2026, the U.S. Marshals Task Force located 60-year-old Woods and took him into custody.

Both Mathis and Woods are now facing murder charges in connection with the shooting. They are currently being held at the Duval County Jail.

