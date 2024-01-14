JSO arrests suspect for second-degree murder in the death of a 23 year old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Earl Leroy Coleman, 61, for second-degree murder.

On Dec. 23, JSO responded to a local hospital about a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Martaiz McGruder.

Read: ‘Bear includes to show:’ Open carry legislation filed in Florida

McGruder was pronounced dead by medical personnel, JSO says.

JSO was able to find where the incident happened and discovered it was at 4000 Main Street North.

Read: ‘I don’t feel safe:’ Jacksonville neighbors frustrated over door kick-ins

After officers investigated, Coleman was identified.

On Friday, Jan. 12, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the suspect, Coleman was located and arrested for second-degree murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks

Read: Timucuan Parks Foundation is looking for volunteers to join the MLK Day of Service

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.