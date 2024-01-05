Local

JSO arrests two suspects after murder investigation in 2022

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

According to JSO, at around 9:40 a.m. on April 18, 2022, officers responded to a shooting at the Palm Trace Apartments located on 103rd Street, where a young man was found shot.

The victim—who police say is between the ages of 18 and 25—was taken to a local hospital where he died.

After further investigating the crime, Alfredo A. Reyes, 20, was arrested for murder. Also, Timothy M. Elder, 23, was arrested for Accessory After the Fact.

On January 4, 2024, Reyes, who was already awaiting trial in the Duval County Jail on Robbery charges was subsequently arrested for Murder.

