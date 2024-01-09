JSO asks for help in finding the family of two unaccompanied children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 5200 block of Moncrief Road where police found two unaccompanied children on the side of the road.

Both Children are young black female toddlers, aged from 1-3 years old.

Officers thoroughly searched the area but did not find the guardians or family of the children.

At this time, the children are in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

JSO asks that anyone with information about the children’s identity or potential family members need to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 immediately.

