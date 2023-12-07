JSO detective strikes pedestrian on westside, seriously injuring woman in her late 60s

Jacksonville, Fl — An undercover Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective hits a pedestrian on the westside, seriously injuring her. It happened just after 9:00 pm on Cassat and Plymouth.

JSO says it appears the detective had a green traffic light and the pedestrian was crossing Cassat Ave. in the middle of the intersection.

The detective immediately stopped to render aid. Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the woman to a hospital where she is stable.

According to JSO, the detective was enroute to the Police Memorial Building and did not have emergency equipment activated.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.