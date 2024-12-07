Local

JSO drug bust takes over 300 pounds of Marijuana

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
jso drug bust
By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was involved in a recent drug bust which saw upwards of 300 pounds of marijuana confiscated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Narcotics and Intelligence Units, as well as the SWAT and Gang Investigations Units, were involved in the bust in Arlington, the Eastside, and the Southside.

The following was seized:

  • 303.5 pounds of Marijuana
  • 37.25 pounds of Wax
  • 3.3 pounds of Marijuana Edibles
  • 12.4 pounds of THC Oil
  • 7.2 grams of MDMA (otherwise known as “Molly” or “Estacy”)
  • 309.5 grams of unknown pills
  • $11,530 in cash
  • 13 firearms

jso drug bust

The individual arrested has been charged with 3 felonies. Action News Jax reached out regarding the individual’s identity, but has yet to hear back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Tate Rosenberg

Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax

Tate Rosenberg is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!