JSO drug bust takes over 300 pounds of Marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was involved in a recent drug bust which saw upwards of 300 pounds of marijuana confiscated.

Narcotics and Intelligence Units, as well as the SWAT and Gang Investigations Units, were involved in the bust in Arlington, the Eastside, and the Southside.

The following was seized:

303.5 pounds of Marijuana

37.25 pounds of Wax

3.3 pounds of Marijuana Edibles

12.4 pounds of THC Oil

7.2 grams of MDMA (otherwise known as “Molly” or “Estacy”)

309.5 grams of unknown pills

$11,530 in cash

13 firearms

The individual arrested has been charged with 3 felonies. Action News Jax reached out regarding the individual’s identity, but has yet to hear back.

