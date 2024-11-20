Local

JSO: Father shot, killed by son on Southside Wednesday morning

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his sixties was shot and killed by his son on Wednesday morning.

According to police, police were called to the 7000 block of Fawn Lake Drive around 8 a.m. The victim was found shot multiple times inside the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s son, a man in his late twenties to early thirties, has been detained. Police said he is being questioned, and he is cooperating.

The classification of death is pending.

JSO confirmed the relationship between the two men with Action News Jax.

