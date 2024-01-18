JSO has been cleared of all wrong doing after mistaken arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cleared of all wrongdoing after officers forced their way into a woman’s home.

That is according to a newly released report by the Internal Affairs department.

Action News Jax reported last year in May when police arrested Khristi Jackson.

According to an original report from the sheriff’s office, officers were looking for a suspect that matched Jackson’s description, a black female with red hair.

Officers later discovered it was a case of mistaken identity.

JSO had originally responded to a call about a person being shot at a home in Moncrief.

After speaking with witnesses, they believed Jackson was the shooter but it was a woman named Sharlawn Cooper that they were looking for.

Action News Jax will update you with more details after reviewing the bodycam footage.

