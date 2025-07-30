JSO to host annual Safety Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Safety Fair on Friday, August 1st, at The Avenues Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free, family event offers community members the chance to explore important topics in public safety and health.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Watch, and health and public safety agencies will present safety exhibits, demonstrations and have informational displays on hand for attendees to view.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Join Sheriff’s Watch, JSO’s citizen engagement program.

Learn about firearm safety, safety around water emergency planning, etc.

Register for various safety programs.

Turn in unused/outdated medications for proper disposal.

Meet Smokey Bear.

Visit information displays from community partners such as a First Coast YMCA, Red Cross, UF Health TraumaOne and more.

With the start of the school year approaching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to prioritize safety.

“Safety consciousness, be conscious of what you’re doing, where you’re driving, your driving patterns, pay attention to the environment around you. Kids get back to school, they are anxious to get back to school, please be cognitive of the speeds in the area as well as school zones,” said JSO Community Engagement Coordinator Commander, Chuck Ford.

JSO Community Engagement Coordinator Commander, Chuck Ford JSO Community Engagement Coordinator Commander, Chuck Ford (Kristine Bellino )

For more information, you can visit jaxsheriff.org

©2025 Cox Media Group