JSO investigating after man found dead in Riverview home, three detained for questioning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Jacksonville after an unresponsive man was found deceased inside a residence on 3rd Avenue late last night, leading to the detaining of three people.

According to JSO, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call requesting a well-being check at a residence.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male inside the residence, unresponsive. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have taken charge of the investigation. Three individuals have been detained and transported to the Police Memorial Building for interviews. The relationships between these individuals and the deceased, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, remain unknown at this time.

JSO reports that the classification of the incident is still pending as the investigation continues. The JSO is working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office to gather more information.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The JSO is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Individuals can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

