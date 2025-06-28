Local

JSO investigating business robbery on Busch Drive

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Police activity)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business robbery at the 100 Block of Busch Drive, Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, the robbery was reported to have happened around 11:50 a.m.

The initial investigation discovered that the suspect demanded money from the business representative.

An undetermined amount of cash was stolen, with no injuries reported, and no weapon was displayed.

JSO’s patrol and K9 officers quickly responded to the scene.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man with an auburn beard, around 5′8″ or 5′9″, and wearing a green shirt.

A white Honda driven by a subject matching the description fled the scene and was later detained.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the incident should call JSO at (904)-630-0500.

