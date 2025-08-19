JSO investigating deadly shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reported shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Lake Shore Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Right now, investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not said if any arrests or suspects are connected to the case.

Action News Jax will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

