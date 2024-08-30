JSO investigating death of man found in road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the middle of Sunset Drive on Friday morning.

According to police, he was found around 6:30 a.m. on the 6600 block. JFRD pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives are currently investigating. They don’t know if foul play is involved.

JSO is waiting to classify the incident until they learn more.

If you know anything, call police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.