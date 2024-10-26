JSO investigating late-night targeted shooting in Normandy Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot while walking in the 8200 block of Herlong Road on the evening of October 25, prompting an investigation.

JSO reports that at around 9:00 p.m. before officers arrived at the scene, the victim self-transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the initial investigation, the victim was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect. Authorities believe the victim was targeted and are treating the incident as isolated.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to reach out. They can contact the department at 630-0500, email at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

