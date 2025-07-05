UPDATE: Man and woman found dead in North Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:12 a.m.: Two people were found dead early Saturday morning after a violent incident in a Northside neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman with critical injuries.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced both dead at the scene.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the two had been in a relationship for about two years.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe the man injured the woman before taking his own life.

Police say the man left several notes before the incident.

JSO states that there is no threat to the public and is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Original story:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was reportedly shot Saturday morning in a Northside neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 11500 block of Lorence Avenue just after 9 a.m.

JSO has not confirmed any information about the victim or possible suspect.

Action News Jax will update this story as we learn more.

