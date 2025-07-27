JSO investigating weekend shootings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings that happened between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Woodstock Park

Police say two teenage boys were shot while hanging out at Woodstock Park, Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.

JSO says two masked suspects approached the teens, pulled out guns, and demanded their backpacks.

After the teens handed them over and ran, the suspects opened fire.

One teen was shot in the arm, the other in the hand. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Monaco Drive

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a woman was shot while walking near the 10500 block of Monaco Drive.

JSO says the suspect approached her, shot her in the head, and ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Gate Parkway West

Just after 3 a.m., police found a man in his mid-twenties shot and killed on Gate Parkway West.

Several people have been detained, but it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

Detectives are working to figure out if those involved knew each other.

Edgewood Avenue

Also, around 3 a.m., another man was shot in the chest on South Edgewood Avenue.

JSO says he was walking in the area when someone approached and shot him once.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Edgewood Avenue is currently closed between Highway Avenue and Nolan Street due to the investigation.

JSO is asking people who know anything about these shootings to call JSO at (904) 630-0500.

You can also stay anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

