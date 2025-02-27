JSO: Jacksonville man arrested for slapping and punching child patient

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Simmons, of Jacksonville, was arrested for physically assaulting a minor patient in his care, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, an off-duty officer was notified about a child abuse incident at Baptist Medical Center on Sept. 19, 2024.

A witness told the officer that Simmons, who was a sitter for behavioral health patients, “punched and slapped” a patient several times.

The report states the officer watched surveillance video of the incident.

The video showed Simmons “push [the victim’s] head down onto the pillow” every time the victim would move. It also showed Simmons “slapping Victim several times in the back of the head with an open hand” and punching “Victim in the head with a closed fist.”

According to JSO, the victim had an episode of punching himself after Simmon’s actions. The video showed “blood on the floor next to the bed.”

A nurse told the officer that the police weren’t called because the victim had a history of hitting himself and “sometimes he will grab the sitter’s hand and make it look like he is being hit.”

The report states another witness was monitoring the cameras at the time of the incident and saw it happen. She said she alerted the nurses immediately.

According to the officer, the victim has bruising inside his ear, several scratches on his neck and nose, and a red knot on his forehead.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Simmons went to the District 3 Substation for a background check. The officer noticed an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest and was detained.

Simmons is charged with third-degree felony child abuse.

