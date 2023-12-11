JSO looking for car connected to deadly Westside hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the picture of a car that they believe is connected to a deadly hit-and-run.

On Dec. 1, officers responded to the area of 4500 Blanding Boulevard where they discovered a man in his 20s lying unconscious on the road. Police said the victim suffered fatal injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have fled southbound on Blanding.

On Mon., Dec. 11, JSO released two pictures that detectives have determined are the suspect’s car. The vehicle is a 2011-2014 dark-colored, possibly blue, Volkswagen Jetta. The second picture is not the actual car that hit the victim but what the car should look like.

JSO also said that the Jetta should have damage on the left, driver’s side front quarter panel with additional damage to the windshield.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the location of this vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (8477).

