JSO looking for family of found child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located the pictured child wandering alone in the 10800 block of Old St. Augustine Road.

The child is approximately 2-3 years old and described as an Asian or Hispanic male. He is non-verbal and has not been able to assist JSO with his identification at this point.

Anyone having any information about his identification or potential family members are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

