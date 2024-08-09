JSO looking for suspect connected to credit card fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported, illegal use of a credit. The incident happened in the area of 6800 Normandy Blvd.

A picture of the suspect was captured by a security camera as the individual entered the store. The suspect made an illegal purchase of more than $400 using the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS.

