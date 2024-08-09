Local

JSO looking for suspect connected to credit card fraud

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Pictures of suspect who reportedly used a victims credit card to purchase items over $400.

Fraudulent use of credit card Pictures of suspect who reportedly used a victims credit card to purchase items over $400. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported, illegal use of a credit. The incident happened in the area of 6800 Normandy Blvd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A picture of the suspect was captured by a security camera as the individual entered the store. The suspect made an illegal purchase of more than $400 using the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!