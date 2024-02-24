JSO makes arrest in December 2023 murder of 16-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A murder investigation into the death of a 16-year-old has resulted in an arrest, following work by law enforcement and assistance from the community.

The incident dates back to December 29, 2023, when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 10200 block of Old St. Augustine Road.

Upon arrival, JSO discovered 16-year-old Derek M. Pitts with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Despite efforts by personnel from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Pitts succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units of the JSO promptly launched investigations into the incident. With the help of several tips received from First Coast Crime Stoppers, detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Colton G. Moore as a suspect.

Moore, who was already in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, was arrested on Friday, February 23, 2024, for the Murder and the shooting death of Derek M. Pitts.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the community for their cooperation and assistance throughout the investigation.

