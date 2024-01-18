JSO makes arrest in murder that happened in 2020

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man in a murder that happened in October 2020.

Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a house on 700 Redfin Drive about a home invasion robbery on Oct. 22, 2020.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man, who was pronounced dead in the home.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were contacted and responded to assist the ABPD in the death investigation.

As the Homicide investigation progressed, evidence was collected and evaluated, and witnesses were interviewed about the case.

Detectives identified a potential person of interest, and he was identified as Hudson Mose Rady, 23.

As a result of the investigation, Rady has been arrested for Murder in the death of the victim.

