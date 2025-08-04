JSO: Man arrested after stealing three cars from local High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 36-year-old man after police say he stole three vehicles from the Wolfson High School driving track earlier this month.

According to JSO, William Hutchins was caught on surveillance video breaking into a portable classroom, stealing three sets of keys, and driving off with the cars.

JSO says community tips helped quickly identify Hutchins, leading to his arrest with help from the Duval County School Police.

Investigators continue to seek information on other suspects involved in unsolved crimes.

They encourage the public to visit UnsolvedCrimes.JaxSheriff.org to help identify individuals who may be familiar.

