JSO: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Jacksonville motel during prostitution deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man remains in Duval County jail after a shooting over the weekend at a motel in the 6200 block of Arlington Expressway. Mark Hinton, 29, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a man was shot Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville police responded to the location at about 5:30 p.m. after they were called by the motel clerk. Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his right arm, a Jacksonville police arrest report states.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victim told police he entered a room at the motel with a woman after agreeing on a prostitution deal, the report states.

About three to five minutes later, Hinton entered the room, the report states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim left the room and went to the hotel clerk and asked them to call police. While he was standing at the front desk, Hinton walked into the lobby the report states.

Hinton was later located by officers and taken into custody without incident, the report states.

Read: Body of young girl found 10 days after boat capsized on St. Johns River

Read: 23 arrested, 320 grams of fentanyl seized in St. Johns County bust

Read: JSO: Over 250 grams of fentanyl, multiple weapons seized in Northwest Jacksonville after drug bust

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.