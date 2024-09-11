JSO: Man in critical condition after shooting in Mixon Town area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting early this morning in the Mixon Town area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 2100 block of Clemente Drive at approximately 12:55 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim, an adult male, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a field on Clemente Drive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet been able to interview the victim, as he was taken into surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital.

An unidentified individual contacted Jacksonville Fire and Rescue to report the man’s condition, but the caller left the scene before police arrived.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, but details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

