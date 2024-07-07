JSO: Man in critical condition, two suspects unknown after overnight shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area left one person in critical condition early Sunday morning.

According to JSO, at around 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Playschool Drive in response to a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a male in his late 30s with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to initial reports, the victim was approached by two suspects and was shot once. The relationship between the suspects and the victim is currently unknown.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and details about the incident, including the exact number of shots fired, remain unclear. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

