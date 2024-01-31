JSO: Man gets shot while watching a football in his home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Reeves III, 58, is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Nov. 26 an unidentified person entered a house at 4922 Mississippi Court, and two victims were shot.

One victim was shot in the left side of their face and the other victim had a serious gunshot wound to the neck.

Both victims survived their injuries.

According to JSO, the suspect was personally known to one of the victims as “Big Red” Reeves III.

The victim was able to give the suspect’s phone number.

On the night of the shooting, one of the victims was sitting on the couch and was expecting Big Red to visit his home to watch football together.

The victim texted Reeves and said he was waiting for him. Big Red responded and was at the door.

Big Red went inside the house and went directly to the bathroom.

In the redacted report, the victim said Big Red walked directly to him and stood on his left.

Before the victim passed out, he remembered the other victim emerging from the back room and yelling at Big Red.

JSO looked at the victim’s phone where it stated Big Red texting the victim after the shooting that he could not make it to watch the football game.

On Monday, Jan. 29, JSO arrested Reeves at 3387 Glenn Hollow Court.

