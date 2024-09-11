JSO: Man injured in Corsair Ave. shooting, details unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late thirties was shot multiple times on Corsair Avenue last night, prompting an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Corsair Avenue last night at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male in his late thirties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details leading up to the shooting are currently unknown. Crime Scene Detectives are processing the area for evidence, and Violent Crimes Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





