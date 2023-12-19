JSO: Man shot in leg while walking down street in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg on McConihe Street.

Police said that at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, a man in his 30s was shot once in the leg while he was walking down the street. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s Robbery Unit responded to the scene to investigate, but detectives said that there was no indication that the shooting was related to a robbery at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

