JSO: Man shot in the shoulder on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of La Marche Dr near Normandy Village on Wednesday morning.

At around 3 a.m., a man in his 20s walked into a local emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to JSO, this is a non-life-threatening injury and the victim is being treated and released.

This incident may have been an attempted robbery, JSO says.

JSO does not have suspect information at this time. Detectives are currently on scene and are canvassing the area.

Crime scene detectives have collected physical evidence regarding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

JSO believes the suspect was known to the victim and it was targeted.

