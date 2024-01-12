JSO: Man steals revolver and crashes into store with car, shot and killed by officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a “critical incident briefing” about an officer-involved shooting that happened last month on Timuquana Road.

On Dec. 26 at around 10:45 p.m., Payton Pinette, 26, went to a closed business at 4500 Lenox Boulevard and broke the entrance door with a large object.

One of Pinette’s family members said Pinette took a revolver from the office drawer, loaded the revolver, and shot up the security cameras.

Paton Pinette

According to JSO, an hour later, Pinette drove to another closed business at 5600 Roosevelt Boulevard and attempted to shoot the automatic doors open. Then, after being unsuccessful, Pinette drove through the business and stole some items.

Read: I-95 NB south of International Golf Parkway blocked due to deadly crash, FHP says

Paton Pinette

At around 8 a.m. on Dec. 27, one of Pinette’s family members reported to JSO that he had shot her in the car in the 6300 block of Commodore Road.

Bullet through car

JSO received another complaint from Pinette’s neighbor, who reported that Pinette pointed a gun at him in the 5200 block of Timuquana Road and told him, “you picked the wrong day to do some gardening,” then Pinette went into his apartment.

Read: Former Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown pleads guilty to one count of federal payroll tax fraud

Moments later, JSO responded to Timuquana Road and all officers were armed with their rifles telling Pinette to get out of his apartment for about 40 minutes.

Pinette then started to fire multiple shots through his window and the officer returned fire. Moments later, Pinette barricaded himself.

After an 11-hour standoff, Pinette comes out of his apartment with a revolver and a knife, and Officer J.D. Price fired one shot, hitting Pinette. Pinette started to struggle still at close range to his gun and knife. Moments later, he died due to his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Temporary closure of popular Ponte Vedra Beach club raises questions about its future

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.