JSO officer helps Vietnam veteran safely return home after being found disoriented

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer helped a Vietnam veteran find his way home after he was found disoriented in his car at an intersection.

According to JSO, District 1 Patrol Officer James Kahre noticed a car parked the wrong way in an intersection. He stopped to check on the driver in the car.

JSO says the veteran appeared disoriented and thought he was in his hometown of Savannah.

Officer Kahre worked to identify the man and contacted his wife, who was about to report him missing. The veteran was invited to sit in his patrol car to stay warm while they waited for his wife to arrive, says JSO.

The man’s wife soon arrived and was able to take him home safely to Savannah.

With the cold weather rolling in, here’s a story to warm your heart.



A few weeks ago, District 1 Patrol Officer James Kahre had just 30 minutes left in his overnight shift when…

