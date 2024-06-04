JSO officer injured by driver in Brentwood, sheriff’s office said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JSO officer was injured and taken to the hospital on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

While details are limited, JSO did say, “An officer was involved in a traffic crash as a pedestrian.” The crash happened at W. 22nd Street and N. Pearl Street.

That officer and the driver involved were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax is waiting for a requested incident report.

