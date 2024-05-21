JSO officers, trapper help capture gator outside home of 104-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers had a run-in with an escape artist.

Officer Kopp and Officer Johnson responded to a home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive when a call came in about a gator on the run.

Trapper Dragich was quickly dispatched to help wrangle the juvenile alligator.

Draguch said the 5-foot catch of the day is alive and well and was moved to a different location for release.

The owner of the home, a 104-year-old grandmother, was thankful to everyone involved in catching the gator.

JSO said, “All in a day’s work.”

