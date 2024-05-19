JSO: One killed in shooting on I-295, I-10 interchange after car found in tree line, shooter unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Homicide Unit is actively investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

According to JSO, at approximately 8:10 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had veered off the roadway into the tree line at the Interstate 295 Northbound and Interstate 10 interchange.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male inside the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

JSO Homicide Unit detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the specifics of the shooting and any potential relationships between involved parties remain unclear.

The incident’s classification is currently pending as authorities work to determine the exact location where the shooting took place.

The investigation is ongoing, with JSO coordinating efforts with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

