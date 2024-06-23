JSO: Possible suspect shot in the face during Southside strip mall parking lot dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pre-dawn shooting left a suspect hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face, following a dispute in a Southside Estates strip mall parking lot.

JSO reports that at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at 10000 Atlantic Boulevard. An adult male in his forties was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Initial investigations suggest the injured man may be the suspect in the incident.

According to police, he was involved in a dispute with a group of three individuals in a strip mall parking lot. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly discharged a shotgun at the group, striking their vehicle and causing visible damage. In response, one of the individuals in the group returned fire in self-defense, hitting the suspect in the face.

It is yet to be determined if he will face any charges as the investigation continues.

The victims of the shooting are reported to be cooperating with authorities. One of the individuals in the group reportedly sustained injuries, though it is unclear if they were caused by glass or a bullet.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives are currently processing the scene, and Violent Crime Detectives are actively canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information related to the incident, we urge you to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS. Your help could be the key to solving this case.

