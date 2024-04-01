Local

JSO releases pictures of car speeding away after shooting death of 6-year-old in 2023

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO released a set of pictures taken of what they believe is a blue Hyundai Sonata that might have been involved in the shooting death of a 6-year-old child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a picture of what they believe is a car that might be linked to the shooting death of a six-year-old child.

Action News Jax reported on the triple shooting on Sept. 27, 2023. A little after 1:30 a.m., police received a call about a shooting in the Hollybrook apartment complex on King Street. Three victims were taken for medical treatment, and the alleged shooter was seen running from the complex. As a result, a six-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

A 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man were hurt and received medical treatment for their injuries.

On Monday, police released a picture of a car leaving the area at high speeds. Investigators believe the vehicle may be a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information about the incident or of the pictured car is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

