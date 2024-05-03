JSO reporting person shot in Holiday Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 400 Century 21 Dr. near the Boat House Apartments.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax has a team on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

JSO has said it plans on holding a briefing just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.