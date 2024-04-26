JSO reports shooting in Arlington near University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said it’s responded to a reported shooting in the Arlington neighborhood.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the area of 2600 University Blvd. N.

In a statement issued by Duval County Public Schools, GRASP Academy and Lake Lucina Elementary School are currently on lockdown for police activity in the area. While it’s not exactly known if both situations are related, the schools are located close to the reported shooting.

“All students and staff are safe, but both schools are on a lockout as a precaution due to police activity in the area,” DCPS said. “As a reminder, when a school is on a lockout, no one is allowed to enter or exit the school.”

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to find out more. When information is released this story will be updated. A police briefing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

