JSO responds to a shooting in the Normandy area, one person dead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a call late Friday night about a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, JSO found a man unresponsive lying near a parking lot.

According to JSO, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

JSO is speaking to potential witnesses who may have information on the shooting. Police have two subjects detained that need to be interviewed by detectives.

JSO strongly encourages anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

